Maureen Esisi, ex-wife of actor Blossom Chukwujeku in steamy video with BBNaija star, Cross

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujeku has sent tongues wagging after her steamy video with Big Brother Naija star, Cross surfaced on social media.

In the suggestive video, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star, Cross who wore a t-shirt at the beginning of the video, pulled it off as Maureen twerked for him.

The duo also made some raunchy moves, with the reality show star running his fingers on Maureen’s body and eventually carrying her out of the room towards the end of the video.

Read also: BBNaija’s Cross brags about his family’s achievement in three months

The video shared with the caption:

“We be Tiktoking for a second @crossda_boss who is your valentine?”

Watch the video below.

The video is emerging at a time Blossom’s ex-wife has been dragged into heated exchanges by trolls over her failed marriage.

Read the comments from social media critics below.

