Mauritius 2022: Amusan leads women’s 4x100m relay team to win gold, men’s team crash

Team Nigeria bagged yet another gold medal on Friday at the ongoing African Athletics Championships in Mauritius as Sprint hurdler, Tobiloba Amusan led the women’s 4x100m relay quartet to victory.

The team made up of Praise Idamadudu, Tima Godbless, Praise Ofoku and Amusan finished first in a superb fashion.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the team had qualified for the final as one of the two fastest losers, but they went on to win, putting the disappointment behind.

The triumph means the quartet successfully defended the title they won four years ago in Asaba, Delta State at the 21st edition of the championship.

Read Also: African Athletics Champs: One gold, two silver medals so far for Team Nigeria

Idamadudu was quick out of the blocks and handed over the baton to Godbless, the 100m finalist who established a clear lead before handing over to Ofoku.

Ofoku then made up for the disappointment of not making the 100m final by running the second curve in a blistering fashion before handing over the baton to 100m hurdles champion, Amusan to coast home.

The gold was Nigeria’s 11th in the event in the history of the championship, and a historic feat.

Meanwhile, the men’s 4x100m team failed to return Nigeria to the podium as African champions since 2014.

The second baton exchange between Nicholas Mabilo and Oghoghene Egwero was not so smooth, and also the exchange between Mabilo and Seye Ogunlewe resulted, and this resulted to a fourth place finish for the team.

So far at the 22nd edition of the African Athletics Championships, Team Nigeria have now won four medals, which include two gold medals and two silver medals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now