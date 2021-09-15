Mauritius’ Finclusion Group secures $20m in funding. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Mauritius’ Finclusion Group secures $20 million in funding

African fintech platform, Finclusion Group, has announced closing a $20 million in funding round.

The startup, which is a Mauritius-based startup was founded in 2018.

The round was led by debt financing provider, Lendable, and has been described as a notable milestone for it.

Also, the partnership with Lendable will allow Finclusion to expand into East and South African markets.

Speaking on the development, Finclusion CEO, Timothy Nuy, noted that the development will help in the improvement of the enterprise’s portfolio.

He said: “The opportunities to scale across our portfolio are now endless, and we’re proud to say that we’ve already secured a number of new key distribution partnerships that will scale our customer base rapidly.”

2. Egyptian’s Kashat secures $1.75m bridge funding round

Kashat, Egyptian fintech startup Kashat has raised a US$1.75 million bridge funding round.

The round comes as the startup seeks to further develop its platform and expand operations.

Kashat was founded in 2019 by Sumair Farooqui and Karim Nour.

According to local sources, the startup is the first nano lending mobile application in Egypt, offering short-term loans of between EGP200 (US$13) and EGP1,500 (US$95) with a repayment plan up to 61 days.

Since launch, the product has been operating to serve unbanked Egyptians.

Kashat will use the funds to further support and develop its platform, as well as expand its operations.

3. GADGET REVIEW: Everything about the newly released iPhone 13

American phone manufacturer, Apple, has unveiled the latest editions of its iPhone series, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The new products come with breakthrough camera innovations and a powerhouse chip with an impressive leap in battery life.

Improving on its exiting products, the new device comes in a sleek and durable design, featuring an advanced new dual-camera system for improved photos and videos in low light, and introducing Cinematic mode.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini introduce major innovations in technology, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone, a powerhouse chip, and an impressive leap in battery life.

On storage and technology for water resistance, the new edition doubles the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

Also a major battery life improvements was evident in both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, which was made possible by A15 Bionic, more efficient components, a larger battery, and power optimizations from a deep integration of hardware and software.

