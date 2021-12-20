MAX raises $31m series B funding to expand venture. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. MAX raises $31m series B funding to expand venture

Metro Africa Xpress Inc. (MAX) has announced raising a $31 million in a Series B investment round.

The new investment will see the startup expand into other African markets as it works to formalize the continent’s transportation sector.

According to local media, the round was Led by Lightrock, a global private equity firm that is making its first investment in the African mobility industry.

The round also saw the participation of Global Ventures, Novastar Ventures and Proparco through their Digital Africa project.

Global Ventures is a UAE-based international venture capital firm while Proparco is a French development financing agency.

MAX seeks to utilize the funds to expand into Ghana and Egypt by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Tech Trivia: What term describes a value as either odd or even?

A Parity

B Pixelation

C Pipeline

D Platform

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenyan startup Duhqa emerges winner of Seedstars SDG challenge

Duhqa, a Kenyan retail-tech startup, has emerged among six global winners of the FTxSDG Challenge.

The feat gives Duhqa a chance to secure US$500,000 in funding and growth support.

Earlier, Financial Times and Seedstars had partnered to launch the FTxSDG Challenge.

The challenge was aimed at finding impact-driven entrepreneurs and ventures creating innovative solutions aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from over 90 markets around the world.

Commenting on the application, the body received over 4,500 applications.

From 2,000 selected candidates who had the opportunity to access Investment Readiness Sessions and Seedstars’ tech perks, 30 startups had the chance to pitch their solutions at the final.

3. S. Africa’s SweepSouth acquires FilKhedma to expand to Egypt

South African startup, SweepSouth, has acquired Egyptian startup FilKhedma.

The online home services platform acquired the home services marketplace operating across three cities as it looks to expand into the North African country.

SweepSouth was launched in 2014 as an online platform providing on-demand home cleaning services, operating across various South African cities.

Before the acquisition, the startup raised significant funding, including from Naspers.

Egypt’s FilKhedma was lunched in 2014 by Omar Ramadan as an online marketplace for home maintenance and improvement services such as plumbing, carpentry, electricity, air conditioning, painting and appliances.

The startup’s platform enables users to book home services, receive an exact time slot, get a quality guarantee and approve a price quotation before receiving one of its background-checked technicians.

Trivia Answer: Parity

Parity is a mathematical term that defines a value as even or odd. For example, the number 4 has an even parity, while the number 5 has an odd parity.

When even and odd values are compared, such as 4 and 5, they are considered to have different parity. If two even or odd values are compared with each other, they have the same parity.

