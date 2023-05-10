MAY 29: Govt orders airlines to remove aircrafts from Abuja airport

The Federal Government has issued a directive to airlines operating at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) to relocate their aircraft to other airports.

This directive was issued via a memo on Tuesday through the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) by the Regional General Manager, Abuja Airport, Mr. Kabir Mohammed.

According to Mohammed, this directive was in order to prepare for the upcoming presidential inauguration scheduled for May 29.

Bola Tinubu is the next president of Nigeria; he won a closely-contested election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also Read: Airport concession triggers court battle between aviation workers, minister, FAAN

The memo reads, “This is to inform you of the need to temporarily relocate your aircraft to alternate airports due to the upcoming Presidential Inauguration ceremony slated for May 29, 2023.

“The presidential inauguration is a high-security event, and in order to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved, it has become necessary to temporarily relocate all aircraft parked at the GAT to alternate airports.

“To this end, you are kindly requested to relocate your aircraft on or before May 22, 2023. We understand that this may cause some inconvenience for you, however, the safety and security of all individuals involved in this event are our top priority.

“We believe that this temporary relocation is the best course of action in line with best international practices. If you have any concerns or questions regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to contact us.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now