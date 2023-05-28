May 29: Pastor Enenche warns witches to stay away from Abuja

Abuja-based cleric, Pastor Paul Enenche, has issued a stern warning to members of the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria to stay away from Abuja ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Enenche who is the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, was reacting to a recent statement by the witches and wizards where they vowed to storm the FCT to provide supernatural support for the former Lagos State Governor during the inauguration.

The Association had, on May 1, said they would storm Abuja to cleanse and detoxify the environment for Tinubu to operate in.

“There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions. We are currently making efforts to clean and detoxify the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from,” the Witches and Wizards union had said in a statement issued by it President, Okhue Obo.

But in a statement on Saturday at the end of a week-long programme titled “Destiny Recovery Convention”, the clergyman said he had an express instruction from God to anoint strategic places in the city as a spiritual battle against other forces.

“There are some agents of the devil that said they are coming to cleanse this city. But I will tell them that we are in charge here,” he said.

“Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.

“Every witches and bitches; lizards and wizards, Hey! We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here and we are not about to change our minds.

“Pastors, we are going to take prophetic action in this city within the next 24 hours. Carry bottles of oil and go through the territory, anoint the ground and pour oil on this ground. Every agent of the devil who steps on this ground for a demonic agenda is a dead agent.

“Every agent of the devil who steps into the city for the sake of Satan the devil, as we pour the fire on the earth, if they trample on this earth and still survive, we are not serving the living God.”

