May 29: PDP salutes own govs, says they are delivering good governance

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated state governors elected on the platform of the party on the occasion of May 29 Inauguration Day.

It described PDP governors as leading drivers of national development by delivering good governance.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said the party was proud of “the commitment and success so far recorded by PDP governors, particularly in the delivery of good governance marked by landmark development projects in critical sectors as well as exceptional programmes on wealth creation and economic empowerment of citizens, in line with the PDP manifesto, despite daunting challenges.”

It added, “The passion, zeal and dedication to duty being demonstrated by our governors, leading to their unparalleled transformation of their respective states, further testify to the credibility of our party’s nomination processes to produce the best for elective positions at all levels.

“Indeed, the broad-based achievements of our governors in key sectors including, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, power, road infrastructure, education, housing, health care, water resources, ICT, entrepreneurship, job creation, urban and rural development as well as creating enabling environment for peaceful co-existence, show their sensitivity to the aspirations of the people in line with our party’s direction for national development.”

Particularly, the PDP commended the governors for their deft handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in caring for the needs of the people at this critical time.

In congratulating the governors, the party urged them to continue to remain steadfast to their commitment and serving as examples for other leaders at various levels across the country in providing good governance to the people.

