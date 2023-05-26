May 29: Police announce diversion of traffic in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, on Friday, announced traffic diversions in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the May 29 Presidential inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima is slated to hold at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The Police, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday, said the diversion points are Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Adeh said further: “Other diversion points are Eagle Square ( Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way / National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo and Gana Junction/Transcorp.

“Traffic will also be diverted at Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower and NNPC/NBS.”

According to her, the command had also deployed human and material resources consisting of Intelligence and tactical assets across the nooks and crannies of the FCT to ensure a safe and peaceful Inauguration.

These measures, Adeh said, will ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and to avert any form of threat on the nation’s democratic process

She also added that Adeh the operational deployment was characterised by visibility policing across the territory, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance and vehicular/foot patrol.

“The command equally wishes to notify the public of proposed fireworks scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration, midnight of May 28 at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower, to usher in the new administration.

“The fireworks will be carried out by Messrs Innate Arts and Media,” Adeh added.

