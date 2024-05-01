May Day: Tinubu promises better living conditions for Nigerian workers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday promised better living and working conditions for Nigerian workers.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the president stressed that Nigerian workers as the “custodians of the nation’s machinery deserve a fair wage and enhanced welfare.”

The statement read: “President Tinubu strongly believes that the custodians of the nation’s machinery deserve a fair wage and enhanced welfare and that a labourer is deserving of not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages.

“The President assures Nigerian workers of his dedication to not only improving their welfare but also enhancing their working conditions and providing the necessary tools for them to succeed.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu unveils ambitious plan to diversify economy, boost oil and gas revenue

He saluted Nigerian workers for their “fidelity to the peace, progress, and development of the nation evident in their tireless efforts and patriotic zeal to keep the national engine running.”

President Tinubu also extolled the workers across all spheres, from the clerical officers to the teachers, the doctors who keep the nation running.

“The President wishes Nigerian workers Happy May Day celebrations,” the statement added.

The Federal Government on Tuesday approved a pay rise of between 25 and 35 percent for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now