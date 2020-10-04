May D’s second marriage crashes, Kunle Afolayan’s take on piracy. See other scoops that kept the mills spinning | Ripples Nigeria

Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why he has parted ways with his wife, Precious Chikwendu who has four children for the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ‘short fused’ politician in a Tweet on Saturday while reacting to a video posted by Sahara Reporters, which shows both estranged lovers exchanging words claimed that he caught his now estranged wife in bed with a married man.

Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter; “@SaharaReporters posted a video which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video. There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier,” the ex-minister wrote on his verified Twitter account, @realFFK.

He added, “…I repeat there was NO physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to PHYSICAL and VERBAL abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare!2/3

“…My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those that (sic) watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have NEVER physically abused my estranged wife.”

STEPHANIE LINUS

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has been appointed as the National OPS-WASH (Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) ambassador by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

We gather that the talented thespian was appointed as such by the Minister of Water Resources at a recent ceremony in Abuja to recognise her role in inspiring improved personal and community hygiene.

The appointment which is the highest form of recognition given to anyone in the private sector by the ministry came four months after Stephanie Linus launched her ‘Hygiene First: My New Habit’ campaign.

KUNLE AFOLAYAN

Film producer, director and actor, Kunle Afolayan has again voiced his concern over the issue of piracy which has shortchanged scores of movie makers in Nigeria and beyond.

According to Afolayan who has produced and directed popular films like Irapada, The Figurine, Phone Swap, October 1, Roti, Omugwo, The Tribunal, The CEO, Mokalik and The Citation, online piracy is even worse than the one perpetrated through the DVD.

He said’ “However, the likes of streaming companies like Netflix, to a large extent, have come to rescue film makers. This is because before now, if a film was made, you only had just three distribution channels.

“These included the Cinema. If your film is a cinema standard, you can explore that window and then you have African Magic or terrestrial television, and then you could go on to DVD. Right now, the television or terrestrial TV and even African Magic don’t seem to be taking a lot of contents. What this means is that not much revenue is coming from that window, same with the cinemas, of course, because of Covid-19 and all of that.

MAY D

Former Square Records music act, May D, has announced that his marriage of over fifteen years, to his Swedish partner, Carolina Wassmuth, which produced a baby boy, is over.

The musician who is now signed onto Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) imprint, took to social media to gladly state that he is single with a picture of his wife and son stating in his post that he thinks he needs to be alone again.

“I’m single again and free! For over 15 years I have always been in a relationship. I think I need to be alone for some time,” he said.

The pair got married in a civil ceremony in 2018, a month after they welcomed their son, Ethan and we also gather that the singer has another son with an ex-lover who parted ways with him several years ago.

RUGGEDMAN

Veteran rapper, Ruggedman felt butterflies in his tummy when popular Nigerian-born mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya, widely known as Style Bender, listened to one of his evergreen songs as he walked into the boxing ring to defend his belt.

A lot of followers were intrigued that Israel Adesanya who is based in New Zealand remembered his roots; and Ruggedman was excited about this feat, owing to the fact that he (Adesanya) eventually won his fight against Paulo Costa.

He said; “Unfortunately, I couldn’t watch the fight because I was working on my TV show. But I woke up this morning to a lot of tags and comments on social media. I was wondering why I was getting so much attention, until I discovered that it was because of Israel Adesanya. It was a good thing to wake up to because he is a champion.

“To crown it all, he won the fight. I am actually happy that he won, because if he didn’t, people would have attacked me because it was my song that was played to usher him into the ring. I feel good and honoured.

