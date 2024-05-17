Mayorkun fires back at blogger who accused him of attempting to use her for money rituals

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has replied a blogger who accused him of attempting to use her for money rituals.

Mayorkun stated in a post shared on his X handle that the allegations made by the blogger, identified as Nicki Darbarbie, has done considerable damage to his brand.

The musician, who was discovered on Twitter by Davido, also stressed in his post shared on social media that he does not know his accuser and had never met her before.

READ ALSO: Mayorkun opens up on reported beef with Davido, why he has no babymama

“You know, I was going to let this remain as a court case but when I checked the comments under some of the blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are on the internet and how they are ready to run along, spreading any negative news without any form of clarity.” Mayorkun wrote on X.

In addition, he refuted DaBarbie’s allegation that he had tampered with her drink, stating that he had never met her and that her claim was therefore unfounded.

He made it clear that he would not remain silent in the face of these accusations.

“Just for the record, I never met that person on the said day, I still have never seen that person till this day, and I never knew about that person’s existence until those allegations came up, yet she claimed I put ‘something’ in her drink. A lot of people believed that story and you think I’ll let this libelous claim fly? Hell fucking NO!” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now