Mbah assumes office, signs 3 executive orders in Enugu

The new Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Monday, signed three executive orders in the state.

Mbah, who moved straight from the inauguration ground at Okpara Square in Enugu to his office to sign the orders, said the bills would move the state forward.

The governor added that executive order 001 of 3023 was in line with the promise he made to the people of the state.

He said: “The citizen’s charter mandates us to provide detailed information on our public financial management system, report our revenue to you in detail and ensure we adequately capture our expenditure.”

According to him, the Order 002 of 2023 was for the removal of street barriers before his first 100 days in office.

“The order is the removal of illegal structures that block streets and other areas in the state. We urge the owners to remove them before our 100 days in office so that Enugu people will see what we are doing to guarantee their safety and security.

“The Order 003 of 2023 is our mission to make Enugu the best destination for investment by creating an environment for businesses to thrive and making policies that is business-friendly,” Mbah added.

