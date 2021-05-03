Mbaka admits taking some men to Buhari, but... | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Mbaka admits taking some men to Buhari, but…
The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka, has replied claims by the Presidency that he had demanded for contracts as compensation for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had accused the priest of visiting the President with three contractors to beg that they should be given contracts after Mbaka called for Buhari’s resignation or impeachment over the high level of insecurity in the country.
Addressing the issue during a sermon on Sunday, Mbaka said he actually took some men to the presidency, but that the men were security experts who sought his assistance in meeting Buhari where they made a presentation on how they can help the government to fight the scourge of insecurity in Nigeria.
According to the Catholic priest, before the men approached him, he had no personal relationship with them.
He did not say if the three men in question were actually contractors, or if they intended to carry out their proposal for free.
“In Nigeria, if you say the truth, they attack you. I’m not discouraged and I’ve been waiting for them to challenge everything I said. Challenge the truth, whether there is insecurity or not ” Mbaka said.
Continuing, he said:
“Somebody talked about giving me contracts and I started laughing. I’m not here to defend any allegation.
READ ALSO: ASO ROCK WATCH: Decoding Buhari’s anger at Father Mbaka. Two other talking points
“Buhari government is not giving me money or contract. It is a laughable and childish accusation. It is a shame to whoever is saying that and to the people he is representing.
“The three men Shehu talked about; the contract they asked for was for them not me. These three men had gadgets, facilities to handle insecurity during the first term of Buhari.
“They said they had a platform to end insecurity in a month. I don’t know these people. They just asked me to help them reach the government and I handed them over to the government.
“These are the three people they rejected their offer. I’m not begging them. Do they know how many people I feed. I don’t have their number.
“Which contract did they deny me of? Do they know how many widows and children I’m taking care of?”
Mbaka also warned the Presidency to stop attacking those who say the truth and tackle insecurity, adding that even Shehu is not immune to bring killed by bandits.
“Be careful in your choice of words and be wise. If anybody says the truth, the person is a terrorist. I do my charity without their support. I thank Ugwuanyi (Anambra State governor) who has created an enabling environment here for me.
“Garba Shehu that is talking, the bandits can kill him too. No amount of security can save them if things get worse.
“They have shown they don’t have reward mechanism. Shehu should be apologising to me.
“With the support of the government of Enugu, God has given me the grace to do all my projects. If I can be doing this, the federal government should do more.”
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...