Mbaka begs Peter Obi, supporters over ‘stingy man’ remark

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, on Friday apologised to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his supporters over his controversial remark on the former.

Mbaka had during the week described the former Anambra State governor as a “stingy man” who has little or no chance of winning the 2023 presidential election.

The comment sparked angry reactions on social media with many describing the priest as “a greedy preacher.”

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu had also condemned the cleric’s remark.

However, in a statement he personally signed, Mbaka blessed the presidential aspiration of the LP candidate and prayed for his success in next year’s election.

The Catholic priest said he was misunderstood and as a servant of God, adding that his intention was not to discredit Obi but to pray for him.

Read also:Enugu Catholic Diocese disowns Mbaka over attack on Peter Obi

The statement read: “I give my blessings to the supporters of His Excellency Peter Obi. In any way they feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness.

“I am not in any political party but I support good people and good governance. Any good person that God can give us is my choice candidate. I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood. And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says Yes, who can say No? And when God says No, who can say Yes? I bless Peter Obi and pray for him. I bless my dear fellow Adores and pray for them. I bless the people of God everywhere and I pray that it shall be well with you all.”

Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka To Peter Obi

