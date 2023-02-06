Mbaka blows hot, says Buhari, Emefiele, will suffer for Naira redesign, not releasing Kanu

Fiery Catholic Priest and founder of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who just returned to the ministry after three months in a US Monastery, has predicted tough times for President Muhammadu Buhari over the continuous detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, despite a court order to release him.

Mbaka also issued a serious warning to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the Naira redesign and cashless policy which have brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

Mbaka, while delivering a sermon on Sunday at the Adoration Ground, said Buhari and Emefiele will suffer greatly over their actions if they fail to do the right thing and rectify the wrongs they have inflicted.

He specifically warned Buhari of dire consequences if his government continues to keep Kanu in detention perpetually.

“It is only in Nigeria that the court can set somebody free and the government will say ‘No’, keep that person.

“We pray for the full release of Nnamdi Kanu; Ndigbo are suffering for what they know nothing about; students, workers will not go to work; everywhere is locked up on Mondays; our leaders don’t care; it does not concern them; how can you say it does not concern you? But you are a leader; you must care.

“God set someone free and you say the person won’t be free, what God will do to you, you will regret your decision.

“Why the judiciary? There are three arms of government- the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, and one arm will say the other is useless.

“I ask in the name of God and by the power of the Holy Ghost, that our leaders should release Nnamdi Kanu.

“We cannot be distracted by new currency and fuel scarcity and there is a problem – the judiciary is dying.

“If the court can acquit someone and the government will say ‘No’, then the country is finished. It is a coup d’etat against the judiciary and as a man of God, I stand to say, release him.

“Do the needful; our people are suffering, a lot of suffering in the country, perpetuated by our so-called leaders.

“I am not a politician, I am a prophet of God. My job is to speak when God is angry, I will represent the voice of God in anger, when God is happy, I will speak and represent the voice of God in joy. The poor masses are suffering.

“If holding that young man will cripple this country, why not release him? Nnamdi Kanu’s case is like a trigger in the gun; you must be careful how you touch the trigger when a gun is loaded.

“Don’t tell anybody he is a nobody; he represents a people and the court has said release him; why not release him, especially for health reasons?

“I have to render my voice so that when tomorrow the leaders begin to suffer calamity, they will not ask ‘what did Fr. Mbaka say’.”

Also taking a swipe at Emefiele, Mbaka said:

“People will suffer to make money and still suffer to take their money and there is still a country; tomorrow you will say Fr. Mbaka said; why do you force me to say something?

“I am giving both the President and the CBN governor a mandate from heaven, if they don’t want to react immediately and stop this self-imposed wicked suffering on the people, they will suffer.

“What a rubbish; why do you multiply misery; people are sleeping in the bank to get their money; in which country has it ever happened? People are now selling money; not dollars; it is easier now to get dollars than to get naira; parents cannot have money to buy foodstuff for their children.

“I don’t know how many will be alive by the time the so-called new currency will come out. The new currency is not even good, the design very poor, the colour separation rubbish;

“And everybody is talking election, election. Will dead men do the election? Men of God you better open your mouths; I have come back from monastery to see my people in suffering, in agony; it is time to tell Pharoah, ‘let my people go’,” he warned.

