Mbaka insists on APC taking over Imo, says Ihedioha has been removed in spiritual realm

The spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Revd Fr. Ejike Mbaka has insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in 2019 general elections, Hope Uzodinma, would become Imo State governor in 2020.

The cleric called on the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go and relax because his case has been concluded in the spiritual realm.

Mbaka made this declaration during the Sunday mass at his Adoration ground permanent site at Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu.

He had made the same prophecy on December 31, 2019, during the Passover-night service.

Though he said he did not know how the prophecy would come to pass, he however, noted that for the fact Ihedioha defeated Uzodinma at the tribunal and at the Appeal Court was not to say he would also triumph at the Supreme Court.

Uzodinma and the APC came third in the Imo State governorship election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uche Nwosu and his party, Action Alliance came second in the election. However, the Supreme Court recently declared that Nwosu ran the election as a dual candidate.

It held he was the duly elected APC candidate as well as the Action Alliance party.

Nwosu had dumped APC and contested under AC after emerging the candidate of the party but was not given APC’s governorship ticket by the leadership of the party.

But Mbaka insisted that Uzodinma would soon become the governor of Imo.

He added that the prophecy would materialize like his prediction before 2015 presidential election that Muhammadu Buhari would defeat Goodluck Jonathan and the recent one that Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi would be defeated by Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo as president and vice president respectively.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting pearl before swine, the Holy Spirit has said it, and that is final.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state.

“Even though Ihedioha has won in the tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha!

“What we are doing in adoration here is spiritual; it is not according to our power, it is the Holy Spirit, once he reveals it, we say it.

“Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma,” Mbaka said.

