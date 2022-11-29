News
Mbaka resumes at US monastery weeks after sack at Adoration Ministry
The founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has resumed at a monastery in Los Angeles, United States, for a solitary retreat meant for monks.
Mbaka was removed as head of the Adoration chaplaincy in October.
The priest revealed his location in a social media post on Tuesday.
A picture of the cleric standing by the signpost of a monastery in the US was also attached to the post.
“Officially, I have entered into St Andrew’s Abbey Monastery in Los Angeles, Valyermo,” he wrote under the photograph.
Father Mbaka in trouble again, sacked as Adoration ministry head, sent to monastery
Mbaka, who was also the Spiritual Director of AMEN, was relieved of his position a few days after a three-month suspension slammed on him by the Enugu Catholic Diocese was lifted.
He ran into trouble over comments he made against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during a service in June.
The cleric had during the service described the former Anambra State governor as a stingy man.
