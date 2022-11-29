Mbaka resumes at US monastery weeks after sack at Adoration Ministry

The founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has resumed at a monastery in Los Angeles, United States, for a solitary retreat meant for monks.

Mbaka was removed as head of the Adoration chaplaincy in October.

The priest revealed his location in a social media post on Tuesday.

A picture of the cleric standing by the signpost of a monastery in the US was also attached to the post.

“Officially, I have entered into St Andrew’s Abbey Monastery in Los Angeles, Valyermo,” he wrote under the photograph.

Mbaka, who was also the Spiritual Director of AMEN, was relieved of his position a few days after a three-month suspension slammed on him by the Enugu Catholic Diocese was lifted.

He ran into trouble over comments he made against the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during a service in June.

The cleric had during the service described the former Anambra State governor as a stingy man.

