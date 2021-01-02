Mbaka warns govt, says youths may ‘rise and end the political system’

Fiery Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has prophesied a possible end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Mbaka spoke at the 2020 edition of his annual December 31 Crossover Night ministration, advising the federal government to take swift moves to create jobs to prevent Nigerian youths from embarking on restiveness that may consume the administration.

The event which held at the AMEN Arena, Enugu, was tagged, “Cornucopia of New Miracles from God”.

The vocal cleric maintained that unless the Buhari administration hastened moves to genuinely start taking care of the youths, that they (youths) “will rise and end the current political system”.

He charged public office holders to repent and do the “needful” otherwise what awaited them would be unbearable.

His statement reads in part, “The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicising their (youths’) condition.

“That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much.

“Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will arise and end the political system.

“Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government?”

Mbaka, who did not specify when the lurking youth agitation would take place, however, dropped another puzzling pronouncement.

He said: “I can see a year ahead; it is not specific whether it is in 2021 that this will happen, but it is within a time in the time of life, that the anger of God will befall many people in the political circle because they have looted so much and disgraced this nation enough.

“Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their personal aggrandisement, such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future”.

He pointed out that politicians had for long busied themselves in “packing the nation’s commonwealth, refusing to create wealth, but that they now turned around to tag the youths kidnappers, criminals, hoodlums and so on”.

He also declared that God was angry with past and present leaders for turning Nigerian youths into beggars in other countries due to overwhelming hardship in the nation, and urged them to find a way to right their wrongs.

“They should obey the voice of God, sit together and think out how to reshape Nigeria.

“The situation in the country portends wickedness, wicked ruling in high places, in the name of legislators; they are the real kidnappers, and the anger of God is upon them.

“I know they would want to attack this message, as usual, but I warn, let nobody, whether you are a politician or a man of God, attack this message so you do not become a victim!

“Whoever that would conspire against this message or partake in any gang-up against me or this ministry, your evil plans will turn back and befall you.

“Be warned, this is no longer the Fr Mbaka of 2020 but that of 2021,” he said, adding that, “it will be fire for fire this year; if you attack us, you will be attacked.”

