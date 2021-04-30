Mbaka's U-turn on Buhari: Presidency reveals clergyman asked for contracts and was refused | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari: Presidency reveals clergyman asked for contracts and was refused
Presidency has revealed that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka once came to President Muhammadu Buhari to ask for contracts but was refused.
A spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu made this known in a series of tweets on Friday eveing, following Mbaka’s call on Buhari to resign over the worsening insecurity in the country.
“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” Shehu wrote.
“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.
“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.
READ ASLO: Father Mbaka withdraws support for Buhari, wants president to resign or be impeached over growing insecurity
“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”
Mbaka, a controversial and popular cleric, had endorsed Buhari both in the 2015 and 2019 general elections and has shown his support for him over the years.
He however made a U-turn on Wednesday when he said God was angry with the president over his inaction on the widespread killings across the nation.
“I know people will say, Mbaka did you not pray for Buhari, did Samuel not anoint Saul? What are you talking about? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians trusted him because he has done well sometimes ago but now how can people just be dying?” Mbaka said.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to report Mbaka to Pope Francis over his comments against the President.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...