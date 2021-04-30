Mbaka's U-turn on Buhari: Presidency reveals clergyman asked for contracts and was refused | Ripples Nigeria

Presidency has revealed that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka once came to President Muhammadu Buhari to ask for contracts but was refused.

A spokesman to the President, Garba Shehu made this known in a series of tweets on Friday eveing, following Mbaka’s call on Buhari to resign over the worsening insecurity in the country.

“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” Shehu wrote.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

Mbaka, a controversial and popular cleric, had endorsed Buhari both in the 2015 and 2019 general elections and has shown his support for him over the years.

He however made a U-turn on Wednesday when he said God was angry with the president over his inaction on the widespread killings across the nation.

“I know people will say, Mbaka did you not pray for Buhari, did Samuel not anoint Saul? What are you talking about? Am I the creator of Buhari? God created him, Nigerians trusted him because he has done well sometimes ago but now how can people just be dying?” Mbaka said.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to report Mbaka to Pope Francis over his comments against the President.

