Mbappe sees red in Real Madrid win over Alaves

Kylian Mbappe was shown a red card during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Alaves in a La Liga encounter on Sunday evening.

It was Mbappe’s first red card since April 2019, and it was his first since joining Real Madrid this term.

Mbappe was initially shown a yellow card for catching Antonio Blanco high on the shin with a late challenge, but that was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

Read Also: EPL: Man Utd, Spurs suffer defeats as Liverpool win, Chelsea draw

Despite his 38th-minute exit, his team-mates held on to defeat Alaves and move back to within four points of league leaders Barcelona.

Alaves also finished the game with 10 men as they had Manu Sánchez sent off on 70 minutes.

Eduardo Camavinga gave Real Madrid the lead with a curling left-footed strike from just outside the penalty area on 34 minutes, and they held on to win.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now