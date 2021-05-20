MC Galaxy responds to threats by Skales to beat him up | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, Skales real name Raoul John Njeng-Njeng has threatened on his Instagram stories that he is prepared to beat up his colleague, MC Galaxy.

Galaxy has since responded to the threat by Skales.

Skales did not reveal why he wants to assault Galaxy, but said that he would one day deal with him.

Here is what he wrote:

One day, I will beat that smelling MC Galaxy… F**k boy”

Reacting, MC Galaxy broke-shamed Skales and told him to let him know when he’s ready for the fight.

He wrote;

“Broke way dey collect money from woman can make noise.

Adiok anofii.

Let me when you are ready to fight idiot, lol.

Beggar, lol.

