MC Oluomo bans issuing of NURTW tickets to commercial buses in Lagos

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has directed his followers to stop issuing the union’s tickets to commercial vehicles operators in the state.

Akinsanya had last week pulled out the state chapter of NURTW from the union following his suspension for alleged insubordination and other gross misconduct by the national body.

The leadership tussle forced the Lagos State government to ban the activities of NURTW in motor parks in a bid to avoid a major crisis in the state.

Akinsanya’s aide, Jimoh Buhari, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday, said his principal had directed his men to enforce the payment of government’s N800 levy for motorists in the state.

The government’s levy to commercial vehicle operators in the state took effect on February 1.

Buhari said: “The NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo has directed our men at bus stops and parks across Lagos to stop issuing the union’s ticket to commercial bus drivers in the state. The directive followed the withdrawal of the state chapter from the national body.

“Henceforth, we are to issue the N800 daily ticket introduced by the Lagos State Government in February. We were given that of February and that of March. That of March has not finished before the crisis started.”

