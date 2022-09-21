Metro
MC Oluomo denies claim he forced N500 sticker fee on Lagos transporters to support Tinubu’s presidential bid
Musiliu Akinsanya who is better known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee has released a video on his social media platform to distance himself from allegations against him.
He and his union had been accuses of forcing tricycle (Keke Napep) riders to acquire stickers bearing images of himself; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The Lagos socialite was reacting to a viral video which shows tricycle drivers protesting they won’t pay for the said stickers on their tricycles.
According to the voice heard in the video, the drivers were reportedly charged N500 per sticker.
Reacting to the video, MC Oluomo who has been a staunch disciple of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday night that he was not involved in it.
Read also: Relief for Lagos bus drivers, as court directs Lagos govt, MC Oluomo to halt collection of levies
Publishing a statement on his Instagram page to distance himself from the controversy, MC Oluomo wrote;
“My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker,”
“It came to me as a surprise seeing that people were attaching the video to me and were also quick to state that it was a campaign fee to support the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”
He added;
“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people.
“May I also inform the public that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office?
“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”
Listen to him speak.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...