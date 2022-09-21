MC Oluomo denies claim he forced N500 sticker fee on Lagos transporters to support Tinubu’s presidential bid

Musiliu Akinsanya who is better known as MC Oluomo, the chairman of Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee has released a video on his social media platform to distance himself from allegations against him.

He and his union had been accuses of forcing tricycle (Keke Napep) riders to acquire stickers bearing images of himself; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Lagos socialite was reacting to a viral video which shows tricycle drivers protesting they won’t pay for the said stickers on their tricycles.

According to the voice heard in the video, the drivers were reportedly charged N500 per sticker.

Reacting to the video, MC Oluomo who has been a staunch disciple of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday night that he was not involved in it.

Publishing a statement on his Instagram page to distance himself from the controversy, MC Oluomo wrote;

“My attention has yet again been drawn to a video clip circulating online showing an altercation between two people as regards a sticker,”

“It came to me as a surprise seeing that people were attaching the video to me and were also quick to state that it was a campaign fee to support the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

He added;

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people.

“May I also inform the public that the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office?

“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”

Listen to him speak.

