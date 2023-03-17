MC Oluomo denies threatening voters ahead of Lagos guber poll, police probes claim

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, has denied threatening the Igbo ahead of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

Akinsanya was seen in a viral video on Thursday allegedly asking supporters of other parties to rather sit at home instead voting for their preferred candidates on election day.

The development sparked angry reactions on social media.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, however, said the command was investigating the matter.

In a new video posted on social media on Friday, Akinsanya said his statement was taken out of context.

He said: “The meeting I went to yesterday (Thursday), Iya Chukwudi is like my sister, she was the one I was referring to, ‘That Iya Chukwudi if you know you’re not voting for me sit at home.’ The next thing was that I just saw it on social media.

“I’m always for peace, and if you look at Lagos State, there is peace there. Why will I say people should not come out and vote? If they don’t come out to vote, how will the All Progressives Congress get the votes? How will the Igbo not vote for the APC? The APC is my party, count me out of the allegations.”

