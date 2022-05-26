McNichols’ shareholders lose 15% investment, as majority investor, Ijeoma Chimaraoke, exits funds

﻿

Shareholders of McNichols lost -15.3% of their investment in the company within two days, after sell off trailed the bullish run of the indigenous food and beverage producer in the Nigerian capital market, as investors exited their funds.

In the last 52 weeks, the firm’s share had appreciated by 234.2% following the management’s proposed N0.3kobo dividend and 6 share bonus offer for every 5 shares held by shareholders.

Although, the approval for the proposal is not until McNichols AGM on July 28, 2022, the offer was enough to fuel the demand for McNichols share in the Nigerian bourse, as investors look to beat the shareholder qualification date of June 30, 2022 for the dividend offer.

On Monday, Ripples Nigeria had stated in its stocks to watch report, that profit-takers threatened the continuous growth of McNichols share, as some investors might want to profit from the all time high the firm had been experiencing.

As McNichols share set another milestone in gains on May 23, closing trading at N2.34kobo per share, its highest in 52 weeks, investors began to engage in sell off, starting from Tuesday into Wednesday, dragging the investment held by other shareholders down by -15.3%, as the share slumped to N1.98kobo.

This represents a loss of N117.6 million, halting McNichols run into the billionaire equity club, as the market capitalisation fell from Monday’s closing of N764.47 million to N646.8 million – 52 weeks ago, its market cap was N228.6 million.

Note that the company’s highest shareholder, Ijeoma Chimaraoke, has been selling off her shares in McNichols, offloading over 1.30 million shares, which reduced her ownership stake and limited her exposure to a possible bearish run after the AGM.

