MDAs owing N40bn electricity bills – EKEDC

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said on Friday that Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are owing N40 billion in electricity bills as of December last year.

The Managing Director of EKEDC, Tinuade Sanda, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

She added that the company’s total unpaid debt by customers stood at N116 billion during the period.

Sanda said: “We want to work towards providing a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply as we continue to get electricity from the power grid.

“Installation of transformers is still ongoing, and we have done 80 out of 150. We are moving closer and closer to our consumers. We tend to decentralise more so that our consumers can reach us.”

Sanda also lamented the increased cost of doing business due to the scarcity of forex in the country, noting that the company has added two districts in the Ajah and Ibeju areas of the state in order to reach out more to customers.

The EKEDC chief explained that the recent increase in tariff was limited to consumers under Bands A and B, saying the difference was N8.

Customers in bands A and B are those with an average power supply of 16 to 20 hours per day.

