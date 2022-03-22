Mechanic allegedly bathes partner with acid for refusing marriage proposal

A mechanic in Adamawa State, Kama Hammajoda, has allegedly bathed his partner, Ladi Ishaku, with a liquid substance suspected to be acid for refusing his marriage proposal.

Ladi, whose face was disfigured on Sunday, has been admitted to a hospital in Yola, the state capital following the heinous incident.

The woman, who addressed journalists on her hospital bed on Tuesday, said: “He (Hammajoda) threatened my life when I told him our relationship would not lead to marriage.

“ I refused to marry him because I sensed he was lying to me about virtually everything. For instance, He told me that he was not married, but I found out he lied about it.

“I confronted him about it, and in a heated argument, I told him I would not marry him; so he threatened me saying if I did not marry him, then everyone would lose.

“Shortly thereafter, my mother was burnt to death in her room; but as at that time, I couldn’t link it to Hammajoda’s threat. Last Sunday, I was lying down in the open within our compound due to power outage, when someone tiptoed in the dark and poured acid on me.”

