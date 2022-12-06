Med-View kicks as First Bank storms airline, takes over property over N4bn debt

Med-View Airline has accused First Bank of breaching a court order over an alleged N4 billion debt owed by the airline company, after officials of the lenders stormed the company’s premises.

According to Med-View Airline, its properties located in Ikeja and Lekki were invaded on Monday by the bank officials along with police officers, informing the airline that they are executing a court order obtained by First Bank.

The counsel to Med-View Airline, Lawal Pedro (SAN), said the presence of First Bank violated the court proceedings, as the ex-parte order made by Hon Justice Lawal Akapo in Suit No. ID/6251/GCMW/22, and delivered on November 22, didn’t include possession of Med-View’s properties.

It was learnt that preservation of Med-View assets was ordered by Justice Akapo, who also reportedly directed both parties to refrain from the sale or other alienation.

The order was made pending First Bank’s compliance with the pre-action protocol procedure. Although the creditor hasn’t filed an action as regards the alleged debt.

Pedro explained that two more ex-parte obtained by First Bank granted by Hon Justice Oluyemi in Suit No ID/6241/GCMW/22 and ID/6243/GCMW/22 on November 22, only ordered the take over of the managing director’s residential house.

Pending First Bank’s compliance with the pre-action protocol procedure, the court penned down the property located at Olabanji Olajide Street off Admiralty way Lekki Phase 1, owned by Med-View manager for take over.

Speaking on the situation, Pedro said, “We have held meetings with the bank officials and exchanged correspondence on amicable resolution of any outstanding debt and for the parties to resume normal banking relationship.

“So, it came to us as a rude shock this morning (Monday) when policemen invaded our clients’ properties in Ikeja and Lekki, chased everyone away, and sealed the properties as if the final judgment had been awarded in favor of the bank on the alleged debt.

“We believe that this is an illegality and an institution like First Bank, with the full complement of the legal department and which we hold in high esteem, should not be involved in this type of action. We are taking appropriate steps to seek justice and remedy for our clients by due process of law.”

