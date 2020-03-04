Media aide to Fayose, Lere Olayinka arrested, arraigned

Lere Olayinka, a media aide to the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing and fraud.

He was arraigned by the police on a three-count charge of abuse of office, stealing and fraud.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2014 and 2018 at the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State.

He alleged that the defendant abused his office when he failed to remit commercial revenue of N13.5million accruing to the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti to the state government coffers.

The prosecutor also claimed that the defendant, who was the Director-General of the Broadcasting Station, abused his office when he authorized travelling allowance of N7 million in his name for trips he did not embark on.

According to him, the offences contravened section 104, 390(5) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

Olayinka pleaded not guilty to the charges.

READ ALSO: IGP declares bandits in North West as Boko Haram, ISWAP members

The defence counsel, Kolapo Kolade, urged the court to grant his client bail, saying he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, granted the ex-governor’s spokesman bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adegboye said one of the sureties must be a community leader, while the second must produce a proof of landed ownership.

He adjourned the case till April 27 for hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions