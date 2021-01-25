Media misrepresented Akeredolu, he didn’t tell herdsmen to leave Ondo forest –Fayemi

The governor of Ekiti State, and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi has stated that the ‘quit notice’ purportedly issued by his Info State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu was misrepresented by a section of the media.

The NGF chair stated this after a meeting held with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), security agencies and other stakeholders on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The meeting was called to find lasting solutions to the incessant killings, kidnapping and crises between herdsmen and farmers in the Southwest geo-political zone of the country.

