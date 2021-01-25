Latest Politics

Media misrepresented Akeredolu, he didn’t tell herdsmen to leave Ondo forest –Fayemi

January 25, 2021
Fayemi Kayode
By Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Ekiti State, and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi has stated that the ‘quit notice’ purportedly issued by his Info State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu was misrepresented by a section of the media.

The NGF chair stated this after a meeting held with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), security agencies and other stakeholders on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The meeting was called to find lasting solutions to the incessant killings, kidnapping and crises between herdsmen and farmers in the Southwest geo-political zone of the country.

More to come….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */