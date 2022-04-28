Media personality, Chidi Mokeme, escapes armed robbery attack in Lagos (VIDEO)

The Nigerian media personality, Chidi Mokeme, on Thursday escaped an armed robbery attack in Lagos.

Mokeme, who confirmed the development on Instagram, said the incident took place on his way to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The actor-turned media personality missed his flight to an undisclosed country on Wednesday.

Mokeme said while he in traffic and thinking of how to get to the airport on time, a white Honda Accord car tried to intercept him while a man jumped in front of his car and ordered him to stop.

He continued moving the vehicle and almost run over the man in front of his car in his desperate bid to leave the scene.

The men fired several shots at his car and broke its windows as he fled from them.

