Medical institute develops COVID-19 test kit

September 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Babatunde Salako, said on Friday the institute has developed molecular test kit for COVID-19.

Salako, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the test kit is known as the SARS CoV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay (SIMA).

He added that the innovation was borne out of the sample testing challenges experienced by scientists and physicians across the world.

The test kit, according to him, is for COVID-19 detection.

Salako said: “While no effective vaccine has been developed to date, case detection remains the surest way of controlling the pandemic.

