Medical institute develops COVID-19 test kit

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Babatunde Salako, said on Friday the institute has developed molecular test kit for COVID-19.

Salako, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the test kit is known as the SARS CoV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay (SIMA).

He added that the innovation was borne out of the sample testing challenges experienced by scientists and physicians across the world.

READ ALSO: NCDC raises alarm, says COVID-19 test kits now being sold in black markets

The test kit, according to him, is for COVID-19 detection.

Salako said: “While no effective vaccine has been developed to date, case detection remains the surest way of controlling the pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions