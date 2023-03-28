‘Medicine after death’, Onanuga mocks Ayu’s resignation as PDP national chair

Director of Media, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has mocked the eventual resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition party had been badly divided as a result of Ayu’s refusal to step down as demanded by some key members of the party.

The former lawmaker’s insistence had also resulted in the disappointing loss of the party during the 2023 general elections.

Tweeting in reaction to the development on Tuesday, Onanuga described Ayu’s resignation as medicine after death.

The APC chieftain also berated the ex-lawmaker for being contributory to the defeat of the opposition party.

“Like medicine after death, PDP removes Iyorchia Ayu as chairman after its recalcitrance had cost it winning the presidential election. What a party!”, Onanuga wrote.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

