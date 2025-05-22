Connect with us

Meek Mill denies involvement in Puff Daddy’s ongoing legal issues  

Published

2 hours ago

on

American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, has denied involvement in the ongoing legal issues involving Sean Puffy Combs, aka Puff Daddy.

In a post shared on his official X page, Meek Mill expressed frustration over the rumors, stating that people were “playing with his name” and insisting that he has no connection to Diddy’s legal troubles.

In addition to addressing the extensive rumors that were prompted by ambiguous words in a lawsuit that producer Lil Rod had previously dropped, he made it clear that he is concentrating on his family and career and is avoiding controversy and rumors.

READ ALSO: Meek Mill escapes jail, bags 3 months of house arrest

Meek went on to say that although he has experienced “coke vibes” at Diddy’s parties, it is not exclusive to Diddy and that he has no interest in narcotics like marijuana.

“The craziest thing I seen at a Puff party is coke vibes — and that’s going on at all these parties… I’m from Norf Philly, I had millions since I was 23! I don’t even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging, but I see it differently!

”I was running into Suge Knight and Big U when I came to LA — no camera phone vibes! I was showing [people] out there it’s more to life with Black success,” he added.

