Meet 10 #EndSARS promoters whose bank accounts have been frozen by the Nigerian govt

Some young Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protest against police brutality and extortion in the country have their accounts frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria after the apex bank got the nod from a Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the protests till January, 2021.

The request which was filed by the CBN on October 20, was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed on November 6.

The affected individuals were said to have been used by the protesters to either solicit for funds or actually received funds to support the protest.

The court order, which was addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list.

We bring you the profile of some of the individuals and company that were affected by the CBN’s order.

Bolatito Rachael Oduala

Bolatito Rachael Oduola was one of the major figures in the EndSARS protest and played a key role in it. The Lagos State-born Oduola who is popularly known as Rinu, was one of the coordinators of the protest in Lagos and made sure it was very successful.

Rinu, a graduate of Chemistry Education from the Lagos State University, is an entrepreneur who runs an outfit called Rinu Retails.

During the protest, she was very vocal and was one of those who addressed the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where the popular phrase, ‘Soro Soke’ was coined.

Gatefield Nigeria Limited

Gatefield Nigeria Ltd. got the hammer from the CBN because it raised funds to support independent Nigerian journalists who covered the nationwide EndSARS demonstrations that lasted over two weeks.

The public affairs company which is run by Adewunmi Emoruwa, reportedly raised the sum of N100m to support journalists during the protest.

It was not only in support of the protest, but helped to mobilize and solicit for funds from international donors as well as Nigerian corporations to support the protesters.

Before the CBN’s order, Gatefield, had sued Access Bank Plc for allegedly blocking an account used to promote media coverage of the protests against police brutality in the country.

The company had contended that the blocking of the account was illegal and demanded damages of N100m from the bank.

The CEO and lead strategist at Gatefield Nigeria Limited, Emoruwa, is a young Nigerian who has had a successful run in communications, public relations and public affairs across Africa, Europe and North America.

His expertise includes legislative and issues-based advocacy, strategic communications, crisis and reputation management, political campaigns, policy analysis and design. He once served as a Ministerial Advisor at the Ministry of Health.

Sa’adat Temitope Bibi

The Ilorin, Kwara State-born Sa’dat Temitope Bibi may be from a privileged background with a father who is a top politician in the state but her passion for the downtrodden made her join up with other Nigerian youths during the EndSARS protest.

Bibi, as she is fondly called, is a luxury Vlogger, fashion, beauty and lifestyle blogger and the CEO of Eight30Media, a beauty and lifestyle brand.

She also runs SAAB Foundation, an outfit she uses to campaign against molestation, girl-child mutilation and every form of abuse against women and rape.

She is a Mass Communication graduate of Al-Hikmah University, and a one-time contestant at the Miss Nigeria International and Mr. and Miss Nigeria International pageants.

Bassey Victor Israel

Bassey Victor Israel is a young activist who joined the EndSARS protest after losing some friends to the excesses of police officers.

The Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based Israel who believes every youth in Nigeria is not a criminal, recently posted on his Twitter handle that if given the opportunity, he would come out to protest again and again.

When someone drew his attention to the fact that his account has been frozen by the CBN, Israel responded thus:

“I refuse to be intimidated. You can go ahead and freeze my accounts and assets but this won’t stop me from speaking up against the ineptitude and incompetence of our corrupt leaders who saw our protest against police brutality as a threat to their tyranny. Justice must be served!”

EzeNwanyi Promise Uhuo

Promise Ezenwanyi Uhuo is a young writer, poet, actress and a youth activist. She decided to join the protest after seeing young Nigerians who have been shunted and denied their rightful places.

She helped in sourcing for funds for the protesters and that was how her account was flagged by the Federal Government, leading to it being frozen by the CBN.

Mosopefoluwa Odeseye

Mosopefoluwa Odeseye was one of the brains behind the success of the EndSARS protest in Lagos as she used her personal resources to cater for the protesters at various points.

The experienced event planner is the creative director at Mode Seven Events and the CEO of Iyameto’s kitchen, a catering company she founded about three years ago.

She has a diploma in Mass Communication from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, and a basic presentation certificate from the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Lagos.

She has worked as a co-host on two different shows on radio and also worked as a production manager at a movie production company.

Mosopefoluwa personally fed the protesters every day and it was her zeal that made some donors identify her and sent money through her account to take care of the protesters.

Adegoke Pamilerin Emmanuel

Pamilerin Adegoke Emmanuel, also known as ThePamilerin, is a social media influencer, PR guru and a journalist.

The 25-years-old Pamilerin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marine Engineering from the University of Lagos, but his passion for public relations led him away from the profession into the media and entertainment industry.

Pamilerin started out as the entertainment editor at Black House Media, before leaving to pursue his passion. He gained massive success when he worked on public relations for Pepsi in 2015.

He has also worked with several celebrities including Peruzzi, Adekunle Gold, Korede Bello, Adedimeji Lateef and many others.

Umoh Grace Ekanem

Umoh Grace Ekanem was one of the brains behind the success of the protest in her Abuja base, and used her connections to help source for funds for the protesters.

She is an accomplished lawyer, maritime law expert and chattered arbitrator who has also worked for the Federal Government of Nigeria but that did not deter her from joining other youths to fight against police brutality, extortion, torture and murder.

Mary Damilola Oshifowora

Mary Damilola Oshifowora, one of the Nigerian youths whose account has been frozen by the CBN, is a social media manager, blog manager, tech enthusiast and activist.

Her social media profile reveals that she has a passion for youths and would not sit back and watch her contemporaries being molested, intimidated and brutalized without doing anything to help.

The Lagos-born Oshifowora was one of the most vocal during the protest in and was a rallying point for other protesters.

Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob

Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob’s profile reveals that she is a strong feminist and a member of the feminist group that donated money to the protesters during the EndSARS demonstrations.

She was one of the major coordinators of the protests and the unofficial accountant who disbursed money meant to cater for the demonstrators.

