Meet Big Brother Naija Level Up edition housemates

The seventh season of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija Level Up edition, has commenced.

The first part of the show started with 12 housemates receiving a warm welcome into the house on Saturday. They were introduced by the returning host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Here are the housemates who will keep viewers glued to their television screen for the next 72 days in the bid to win the N100 million grand prize.

Groovy

Real name Stanley Orakwe said he would bring a lot of fun and dynamism to the show.

“I believe I’m a very creative person with a very infectious smile. I am, not a fighter but a lover. I am single and ready to mingle,” the 6ft 5 tall Anambra –born Orakwe said.

Beauty

Beauty promised to bring realness and high energy to the show.

The Taraba-born housemate described herself as a very straightforward and expressive young woman.

She is also a very good cook.

The ex-beauty queen, however, is not a believer of love at first sight.

Khalid

Khalid hails from Plateau State and plays basketball.

He is blessed with great communication skills.

The housemate is a great artist and boxer.

Like Beauty, Khalid does not believe in love at first sight as he loves to meet and get to know the person.

He is single but not searching.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye described herself as adventurous and controversial.

She hails from Kogi State and promised to bring the Gen Z drama to the house.

Amaka

Amaka hails from Anambra State.

Her ultimate goal in the house is the N100 million grand prize.

She described herself as an extremist and go-getter who goes after whatever she wants.

She hopes to disappoint anyone who believes a man will win this year’s edition of BBNaija.

Cyph

Cyph is a tech expert who loves life as it comes.

He loves food, believes in love at first sight, and promised to bring cruises and drama to the house.

The UI/UX designer plans to mingle with other housemates and hails from Mbaise in Imo State.

Kess

Kess is a 28-year-old married man who does not believe in love at first sight.

He, however, promised to leave his marriage aside to concentrate on the game.

Daniella

Daniella is a 22-year-old poet from Obudu, Cross River State.

She called herself a very open and sincere young woman who hopes to get recognition as a poet.

She does not entirely believe in love at first sight.

Pharmsavi

Saviour, who will be going by the pseudonym Pharmsavi, said he is super confident with an amazing sense of humor.

He believes the platform will showcase his acting passion.

The pharmacist said he would be in the house to show love.

He is a lover of peace.

Phyna

Edo State-born Phyna promised to bring drama into the house.

She also described herself as a “fighter.”

Bryann

Bryann said he could be a little bit annoying.

The housemate is primarily influenced by Alte vibes and promised to bring “big energy” into the house.

His target is the N100 million grand prize.

Brian said is single and may be ready to mingle.

Christy O

Christy O hails from Ondo State.

She enjoys sarcasm as a way of entertaining and annoying people.

The housemate also described herself as all shades of fun that however can never be caught off guard.

Like many of the housemates, Christy does not believe in love at first sight.

