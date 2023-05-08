Politics
Meet the judges who will decide Atiku, Obi and Tinubu’s fates
As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal kicks off in Abuja today, presidential candidates of the three major political parties, their supporters, and indeed Nigerians hold their breaths to see which way the pendulum will swing.
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the declaration of Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO:Tribunal sets date to hear Atiku, Obi’s petitions against Tinubu’s election victory
Their cases are to be decided by five justices: Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} who is also Chief Registrar of the Appeal Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani
Justice Stephen Adah of the Court of Appeal Asaba division
Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, also of the Court of Appeal Asaba Division
Justice Boloukuoromo Ugoh of Court of Appeal, Kano division
Justice Abba Mohammed of Ibadan Court of Appeal
All eyes will be on them to deliver justice in the petitions.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...