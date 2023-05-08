Meet the judges who will decide Atiku, Obi and Tinubu’s fates

As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal kicks off in Abuja today, presidential candidates of the three major political parties, their supporters, and indeed Nigerians hold their breaths to see which way the pendulum will swing.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are challenging the declaration of Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Their cases are to be decided by five justices: Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC} who is also Chief Registrar of the Appeal Court, Justice Haruna Tsammani

Justice Stephen Adah of the Court of Appeal Asaba division

Justice Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, also of the Court of Appeal Asaba Division

Justice Boloukuoromo Ugoh of Court of Appeal, Kano division

Justice Abba Mohammed of Ibadan Court of Appeal

All eyes will be on them to deliver justice in the petitions.

