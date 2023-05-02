International
Meeting on Afghanistan without us is counter-productive, Taliban warns UN
The Taliban, on Tuesday, warned that a United Nations meeting on Afghanistan that excluded it from participating could be counter-productive
The Taliban threat came on Tuesday as UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres held the second day of meetings with world leaders in Doha centred on how to deal with Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders.
The talks in Doha were put together by Guterres in response to the ban on Afghan women from working for the UN. This led to the world body carrying a review of its huge relief operations in Afghanistan.
The Taliban has also banned Afghan women from working for other NGOs, and are barred from almost all secondary and university education and most government jobs.
The Afghan regime however frowned at the talks involving the United States, Russia, China and 20 other countries and organisations, including major European donors and neighbours such as Pakistan.
“Any meeting without the participation of IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) representatives — the main party to the issue — is unproductive and even sometimes counter-productive,” the head of the Taliban political office in Doha, Suhail Shaheen said, asking: “How can a decision taken
