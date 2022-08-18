Meeting with Obasanjo boosted hope of Tinubu’s victory in 2023 – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Thursday the meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had boosted the former chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu and some top members of the APC including Gbajabiamila and the pioneer national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, met with the former president in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Wednesday.

The speaker, who spoke at a meeting with APC members at Surulere Local Government Area of the state, said from what he heard at the meeting, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

He said Obasanjo made encouraging statements about Tinubu’s aspiration and even prayed for the APC presidential candidate.

Gbajabiamila said: “When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didn’t want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters were already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind closed- doors.

“So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.

“Obasanjo spoke at length and we were all happy. He embraced our candidate like a brother, gave him a pat on the back, and prayed for him copiously.”

Gbajabiamila said from what analysts and observers had said, the 2023 election was going to be a three-horse race by three main candidates.

He, however, said the former Lagos State governor was the candidate with the best record of performance and network.

He urged party faithful at the various wards in Surulere LGA to work assiduously for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the area next year.

“Next year’s election is going to be an important one in our nation, and we all need to make the right decision.

“From all indications, there are three main candidates for the election. We know the records of everyone, we know what they did and what they did not do.

“Two were former governors and we know the one whose records are enduring and we know how the other people performed while in office.

“But one thing is a fact: there is none out of the three candidates that has the records of Tinubu.

“He is the best of them all and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he would win come 2023,” the speaker added.

