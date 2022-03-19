Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donate to charities in support of Ukraine

The British Royal couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made donations to charities to support Ukrainians in the ongoing war with Russia.

They also paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete, Serhii Karaivan, who died while fighting the Russian forces.

The couple`s Archewell Foundation announced on Friday that they donated to several organizations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine.

The organizations include HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen; the World Health Organization, and The HALO Trust.

The HALO Trust is supported by Harry`s late mother, Princess Diana.

