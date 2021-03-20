Melaye apologises to Nigerians for supporting Buhari's 2015 electoral victory | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Melaye apologises to Nigerians for supporting Buhari’s 2015 electoral victory
A former lawmaker who represented Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye has revealed his regrets for supporting the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 elections.
Melaye made this assertion on Channels Television’s programme, ‘Politics Today’, on Friday, March 19.
According to the former lawmaker, the agenda that brought Buhari into office was the “greatest scam that came out of Africa”, noting that he regretted supporting Buhari.
Melaye was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he, alongside other PDP members under the aegis of New PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 ahead of the 2015 general elections.
Read also: Melaye cautions Buhari against arresting Kukah over state of the nation comment
Buhari was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 presidential election, which he won, defeating the then incumbent president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.
During the interview, Melaye further criticised the Buhari administration for failing Nigerians in all aspects, from security to economy and infrastructure.
He added, “To start with, I apologise to God Almighty who is the supreme controller of the universe and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari. The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa.
“Once I was blind, now I can see. How can one remain in a political party or support a president with what is happening today in Nigeria? How? So, I regret very seriously because we were scammed.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Enyimba star, Anayo Iwuala has been called-up by Gernot Rohr as part of the Super Eagles squad for this months...
EUROPA DRAW: Arsenal get giant-slayers Slavia Prague, Man Utd to face Granada
The two English Premier League clubs left in the Europa League race, Arsenal and Manchester United, have discovered their foes...
BREAKING… Liverpool to face Real Madrid in UCL quarterfinals; Bayern battle PSG
Premier League champions, Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League....
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...