Melaye apologises to Nigerians for supporting Buhari's 2015 electoral victory | Ripples Nigeria

A former lawmaker who represented Kogi West in the Senate, Dino Melaye has revealed his regrets for supporting the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 elections.

Melaye made this assertion on Channels Television’s programme, ‘Politics Today’, on Friday, March 19.

According to the former lawmaker, the agenda that brought Buhari into office was the “greatest scam that came out of Africa”, noting that he regretted supporting Buhari.

Melaye was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he, alongside other PDP members under the aegis of New PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 ahead of the 2015 general elections.

Buhari was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 presidential election, which he won, defeating the then incumbent president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

During the interview, Melaye further criticised the Buhari administration for failing Nigerians in all aspects, from security to economy and infrastructure.

He added, “To start with, I apologise to God Almighty who is the supreme controller of the universe and to Nigerians for supporting Buhari. The Buhari agenda is the greatest scam that came out of Africa. The Buhari presidency in 2015 is the greatest scam that came out of Africa.

“Once I was blind, now I can see. How can one remain in a political party or support a president with what is happening today in Nigeria? How? So, I regret very seriously because we were scammed.”

