Melaye cautions Buhari against arresting Kukah over state of the nation comment

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against growing calls to arrest the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, over his state of the nation comment.

Bishop Kukah had in his Christmas message titled, “A Nation in Search of Vindication” delivered in Sokoto on Friday, noted that President Buhari had “succeeded in sacrificing the dreams of Nigerians on the altar of nepotism by pursuing Northern hegemony”.

The comments by Bishop Kukah have elicited caustic reactions especially from northern groups which have called for his arrest and prosecution.

However, Melaye in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Monday cautioned President Buhari against arresting or embarrassing Bishop Kukah over his Christmas message.

READ ALSO: Melaye demands answer on who’s in charge of Nigeria

Melaye also stated in the tweet that President Buhari will be shown that the government isn’t owned by him but the people if he fails to heed to the warning.

“Arrest or try to embarass Bishop Kukah and we will prove to you that the Government is not owned by you but the people.

“They want to scare everybody. Kill fear and speak the truth to power,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions