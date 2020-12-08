Melaye cautions Nigerian govt against threatening #EndSARS protesters

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has cautioned the federal government against threatening #EndSARS protesters.

Melaye who was reacting to the outbreak of a second wave of the #EndSARS demonstrations which was witnessed in some cities across Nigeria on Monday, December 7th, said that protests was the inalienable rights of Nigerians.

While reacting further in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account on Tuesday, Melaye said that since, protests is the inalienable rights of Nigerians, then threats should be avoided.

Melaye also noted in the post on Twitter that only fairness, consideration and cooperation can resolve issues which will return peace in the land.

“My advice to President Buhari on threats to EndSARS protesters.

“Though force can protect in emergency, only justice, fairness, consideration and cooperation can finally lead men to the dawn of eternal peace. Protest is an inalienable right,” Melaye’s post reads in full.

