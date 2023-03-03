Politics
Melaye charges INEC to safeguard records amidst election dispute
The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, on Friday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protect records of the presidential election held last Saturday.
The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had on Thursday slammed INEC over what he described as the poor conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.
Atiku, who described as a rape of democracy the inability of INEC to upload results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court.
READ ALSO: Moghalu scores INEC low on elections, hails Tinubu, Obi
Speaking in a video posted on his social media handle on Friday, Melaye asked the commission to take care of records amid the resolve of the aggrieved parties to challenge the outcome of the election in court.
He said: “There is a serious need for INEC to not only be very careful but to work against saboteurs. INEC must do everything possible to protect records, documents, and servers. From now henceforth, INEC must alert security agencies to protect its premises. We don’t want the story that all the documents transported to INEC headquarters from states got engulfed in a fire.
“Nigerians are watching. We’ll create surveillance around the place so that there is no story concerning election-related documents. No fire incident. No vandalism. No flooding. Nothing.”
