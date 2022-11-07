Melaye demands apology from Obi over outburst at townhall meeting

Dino Melaye, spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, demanded an apology from the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his outburst at an Arise TV presidential townhall meeting on Sunday.

Obi had at the event angrily told the former lawmaker to stop interjecting in the conversation.

Melaye, who reacted to the outburst via his Twitter handle, described Obi’s action as unpresidential and unwarranted.

He cautioned the former Anambra State Governor against being angry at people in public gatherings next time.

Read also:2023: LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lacks national spread to win —Melaye

He said: “I was sitting opposite where they’re sitting yesterday. I didn’t mention his name. I was really surprised to see that type of outburst from a presidential candidate. Is that the type of president he’s going to make? Just taking on people anyhow?

“He rather called me out. I didn’t call his name nor do anything. So that outburst is unwarranted, very unpresidential, unacceptable of a leader. A leader must be mature. One who wants to govern this country must be accommodating, must have a lot of patience and perseverance. These are basic characteristics of leadership anywhere in the world.

“You want to be president of Nigeria and you’re reacting such a manner in public. So I want to clear the air that there was nothing I did. He was so provoked and so carried away by the performance of Governor Okowa. Obi was so disorganized and disoriented.

“Next time when you want to go for a debate, be as calm as Okowa. That’s very unpresidential and I deserve an apology.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now