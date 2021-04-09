Melaye heads PDP screening committee for South-West congress | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, as chairman of its Screening Committee for the South-West zonal congress.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) also appointed Mrs. Emilia Ezude as the committee’s secretary.

Other members of the committee are Senator Shetimma Laah, Mr. Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Israel.

According to Akobundu, the committee has been mandated to screen all aspirants for the executive committee positions in the zone.

The screening exercise will take place in Osogbo, Osun State, Saturday.

