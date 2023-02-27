News
Melaye leads PDP agents out of INEC collation centre over Ekiti vote
The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, and other members of the party on Monday stormed out from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation center in Abuja.
The former Kogi West senator had insisted that the results of the presidential election in Ekiti State as reported by the commission did not tally with what officials from polling units in the state declared before leaving the center with certain council members.
El-Rufai, 2 other APC governors sued Buhari for personal benefits — Melaye
He, therefore, urged the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to postpone the announcement of results for additional states and summon a new meeting once the results had been examined and verified.
However, Yakubu, insisted that the process cannot be put on hold at this stage, saying it would be concluded before the complaint on Ekiti State would be examined by the commission.
He also dismissed Melaye’s claims of over-voting in Ekiti.
