Melaye leads PDP agents out of INEC collation centre over Ekiti vote

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, and other members of the party on Monday stormed out from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation center in Abuja.

The former Kogi West senator had insisted that the results of the presidential election in Ekiti State as reported by the commission did not tally with what officials from polling units in the state declared before leaving the center with certain council members.

Read also:El-Rufai, 2 other APC governors sued Buhari for personal benefits — Melaye

He, therefore, urged the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to postpone the announcement of results for additional states and summon a new meeting once the results had been examined and verified.

However, Yakubu, insisted that the process cannot be put on hold at this stage, saying it would be concluded before the complaint on Ekiti State would be examined by the commission.

He also dismissed Melaye’s claims of over-voting in Ekiti.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now