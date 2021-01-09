Melaye reacts to Capitol invasion, says God used Trump to bring down America

Former Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the invasion of the US Capitol Building by Trump supporters.

Melaye made his reaction in a tweet via his Twitter account on Saturday morning

According to Melaye, God used Trump to bring down America, adding that America needed to learn a lesson and the world needed to see their imperfections too.

The tweet read: “God uses the foolish things to bring down the wise and that is what God used Trump for.

“Trump wasn’t a mistake. America only needed to learn some lessons and for the world to see their imperfections.

“Anyhow, make God handle the koboko wey dey flog us for naija too ooo .l beg u God.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that President Trump’s supporters invaded the Capitol, in an attempt to stop the confirmation of Biden and Kamala’s victory, which led to the death of five people.

The incident attracted local and international outrage and has led to a call for Trump’s impeachment by US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer, among others.

