Melaye slams APC over Nigeria’s challenges, brands Keyamo a ‘democratic virgin’

A former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, on Friday, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the myriad of challenges rocking the country.

Melaye, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the current inflation, insecurity and humongous corruption among public officials were products of the ruling party’s failure in the last seven years.

He also accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of nepotism, saying wrong people had been appointed into different offices.

He said: “This government has marketed their colossal failure. It’s difficult to market what’s not marketable. The administration has failed on many fronts. The exchange rate in the past administrations cannot be compared with Buhari’s. The major problem with this country is nepotism. That’s what is happening in this administration. They put the wrong people in the wrong positions.”

He also dismissed the chances of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election and described his supporters as noise makers.

“Those making noise on social media don’t even follow Peter Obi. Social media popularity doesn’t win elections. Peter Obi was in Osun and Ekiti and nothing happened. What’s happening now is a mere euphoria that is not worth considering,” the ex-lawmaker added.

Melaye also had harsh words for the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, for criticising the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the programme last week.

He insisted that the spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council was ignorant of how elections work.

“Keyamo is suffering from a limitation of vocabulary. Even in a drunken state, nobody would say that. It’s either that Festus is asleep or is suffering from lack of words. Atiku was the brain box in Obasanjo’s administration. Keyamo is a democratic virgin. He has never won any election before. He may not understand how elections go,” he concluded.

