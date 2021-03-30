Melaye urges Buhari to transfer power to Osinbajo ahead of scheduled UK medical trip | Ripples Nigeria

Senator Dino Melaye has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to transfer power to his Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo ahead of a planned medical trip to London.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Monday, March 29, that the Presidency said Buhari would be travelling to London, the United Kingdom for a medical check-up and would be back in two weeks time.

Nonetheless, Dino Melaye, in a tweet later in the day, said Buhari should transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly.

He urged that the president should do this before leaving the country on Tuesday.

Read also: Melaye apologises to Nigerians for supporting Buhari’s 2015 electoral victory

He wrote: “The president should transfer power to the Vice President through a letter to the National Assembly before leaving the country in-line with a constitutional provision.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in a statement on Monday evening, said Buhari would proceed to London on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

He said Buhari would meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he would embark on the journey.

Adesina stated that the president would be back from the medical check-up in the second week of April.

Join the conversation

Opinions